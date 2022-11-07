Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday responded to comments by MK Bezalel Smotrich, who claimed the security forces encouraged Yigal Amir, the murderer of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

"The person who murdered Rabin was the abominable murderer Yigal Amir," Gantz said. "Those who incited and created the atmosphere of incitement are the public leaders. And the one who tried to protect Rabin, learned the lessons and carries out its role in protecting public figures in a dedicated and professional manner is the Israel Security Agency."

"The accusations against the Shin Bet are a conspiracy theory that deserves to be erased from the conversation and not be taken up by public leaders and future senior ministers," the Defense Minister added.