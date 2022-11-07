The former head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), MK Avi Dichter of the Likud Party, on Sunday criticized the statement of MK Bezalel Smotrich who claimed that the security forces encouraged Yigal Amir, who assassinated former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

"I strongly condemn the statement, which is detached from reality, by the chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, who accuses the members of the Shin Bet of allegedly encouraging Yigal Amir to assassinate the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. This statement harms the good reputation of the organization and its people who work night and day to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," said Dichter.