A jackal infected with rabies was found at the Gesher tourist site next to Kibbutz Gesher in the Emek Ma'a'ayan regional council. As of this moment, there are no known people who have been exposed to the virus.

The Ministry of Health requests everyone who was in contact or whose animals came into contact in the area of ​​the incident with the infected animal or a stray animal, between the dates 20.10.2020 and 3.11.2022 inclusive, to urgently contact the Afula Health Bureau, phone 04-6099000, or the nearest health bureau to his place of residence, in order to consider the need to provide them with preventive care.

After working hours and during the weekend you should go to a hospital emergency room. Parents of children are asked to find out with their children if they have been in contact with suspicious animals and to contact the health bureau urgently. Pet owners are requested to contact the authorized veterinarian, for the purpose of verifying their vaccination status.