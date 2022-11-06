The Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Yisrael Beitenu party, Avigdor Lieberman, commented on the report by the media person Yaakov Bardugo, according to which Lieberman is seeking to join the Netanyahu government.

"The tireless liar Yaakov Bardugo continues to faithfully serve Netanyahu and spread lies and fabrications in everything related to Yisrael Beiteinu and Avigdor Lieberman. Everything Smotrich said about Netanyahu is many times more true when it comes to this reporter,'' Lieberman wrote.