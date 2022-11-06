Shas MK Yinon Azoulai arrived last Saturday night in the city of Or Yehuda, to celebrate with Shas activists the strengthening of the party in the city.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Shlomo Zalman Sionov, said: "The Shas movement is the second largest party in the city. There is no doubt that it was the mobilization of all the Rabbis in the city, the activists and the activity that brought victory to the movement. That's why we organized a thanksgiving party with the participation of hundreds of city residents to thank them who worked for the success of the movement."