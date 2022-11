The Rabin family clarified its decision to avoid speaking at the state memorial for the former prime minister on Mount Herzl as well as the other ceremonies that will be held throughout the country.

"Out of respect for the democratic [process], and for the sake of preserving the memory of the head of our family who was murdered, we have decided to avoid being dragged into the political cauldron and will not be giving speeches at the ceremony," read a statement on their behalf.