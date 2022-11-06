It is expected to be partly cloudy to clear today (Sun) with another slight increase in temperatures which will be a little higher than normal for the season.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a considerable drop in temperatures. During the day, local showers accompanied by thunderstorms will fall in the north and center of the country.

Rains, accompanied by hail, will intensify toward the evening, spreading to the northern Negev. At night there is fear of flooding in the coastal plain as well as the Judean desert and Dead Sea.