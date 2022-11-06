Reshet Bet Radio is reporting that the PA will be appealing to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague to institute a formal position on the "Israeli occupation" of Judea and Samaria.

According to the wording of the proposal, the PA, with the help of Nicaragua, will seek to declare that: "the Israeli occupation of Judea and Samaria is a continuous occupation - a de facto annexation, and therefore constitutes a violation of international law and previous decisions of the Security Council."