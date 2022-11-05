The UTJ party will demand the chairmanship of the finance committee for the party's chairman, MK Moshe Gafni.

"The ideological decision regarding not taking ministerial positions in the government stands," the party commented. "The Knesset members of the movement will hold other senior positions, committee chairmen, and deputy ministers, and will fight with all their might on the issue of the housing crisis, the issue of education, and other issues that are on the agenda of the haredi community."