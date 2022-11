Home Front Commander Colonel Rafi Milo and the commander of the IDF personnel division, Brigadier General Avi Blot, visited the deputy commander of the Barak company in the Tabor battalion, at the Shaarei Tzedek hospital, who was seriously injured in the ramming attack while shooting at and neutralizing the terrorist.

Yesterday his condition improved to moderate. The two praised the officer for his conduct in the attack and his concentration on the target.