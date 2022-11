A student at an elementary school in Petach Tikva was vaccinated twice with the same routine vaccinations he had already received due to a mistake in his name, reported Channel 13 News this morning (Friday).

The second grader received the vaccinations that were supposed to be given to a different child with the same first name. According to the student's mother, the nurse refused to listen to her son when he told her he had already received the shot and that it was administered by force.