The military wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, issued an unusual statement in response to the IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement read: "Tonight the '13th Battalion' base of Hamas was attacked at the entrance to the al-Marazi refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip with a large supply of bombs." It was also reported that the organization's anti-aircraft systems responded to the strikes.