Israel Hayom reported that as part of a statement at the second Terezin Conference, which took place this week in Prague, it was agreed to promote a move to document the testimonies of Holocaust survivors.

According to the report, the German Minister of Culture, Claudia Roth, and the Minister of Social Equality, Merav Cohen, concluded that the German government along with the State of Israel undertakes to promote a worldwide movement to collect, research and document the testimonies of the surviving Holocaust survivors. The project is shared with the Claims Conference and was defined by the governments as a "last minute move."