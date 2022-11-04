Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released from a San Francisco hospital on Thursday after recovering from surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm when he was attacked last week.

“Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home,” Nancy Pelosi said in a statement quoted by CNN.