The head of the Kiryat Arba council, Eliyahu Libman, says that Tamar Aharon, the 14-year-old girl who was seriously wounded by Arab gunfire earlier today, is out of danger.

"Thank G-d, Tamar is no longer in danger, but she is still sedated and on a ventilator. We want our children to feel safe, and demand that the security forces launch an operation and confiscate the weapons. This lawless reality cannot continue," Libman said.