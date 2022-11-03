According to the final election results, the group of parties supporting Benjamin Netanyahu receives 64 seats, while the factions that make up the outgoing coalition receives 51 seats.

According to the results, Likud receives 32 seats, Yesh Atid receives 24, the Religious Zionism party receives 14, National Unity party receives 12, Shas receives 11, United Torah Judaism receives eight, Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al receive five mandates each and Labor receives four mandates.

Meretz, Balad and the Jewish Home did not pass the electoral threshold.