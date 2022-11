Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir reacted to the shooting in which a teenage girl was seriously wounded in Kiryat Arba Thursday.

"A girl was hit by gunfire from terrorists in Kiryat Arba, they will tell us it was a 'stray shot'. We must put an end to lawlessness, we must restore the rule of law. Please read a chapter of Psalms for her recovery," he said.