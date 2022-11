Labor Party chairwoman Minister Merav Michaeli reacted for the first time in an official statement on the results of the elections and sharply attacked the Chairman of Yesh Atid and Prime Minister Yair Lapid for the left's loss.

"There was no reason for Labor or Meretz not to pass - but Yesh Atid worked against us. Lapid's campaign eliminated Meretz and almost eliminated Labor," claimed Michaeli.