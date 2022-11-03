The Kiryat Arba-Hebron local council issued a statement following the incident in which a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in the head, apparently by Arab gunfire.

"Around 5:00 p.m., a girl who was walking around the council was hit in the head by a gunshot. The girl is now being treated in intensive care. The girl's family has been informed, and the council is accompanying the girl. We demand that the security forces carry out scans and find the source of the shooting. Our blood is not worthless," the council said.