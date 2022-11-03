Meretz MK Mossi Raz took to Twitter Thursday to address the fact that he and his party will not be part of the 25th Knesset.

"Meretz, my political home in the 30 years since its establishment, has not passed the electoral threshold. I want to thank more than 150,000 voters and the thousands of volunteers.

"I hope that from this low place a new left-wing party will arise, which will include Meretz, Labor and other elements, Jews and Arabs, from the periphery and the center, women and men who will promote our values", said Raz.