Prime Minister Yair Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu this evening (Thursday) for the first time since the elections for the 25th Knesset.

Lapid congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in the elections and informed the Likud chairman that he had instructed all branches of his office to prepare an orderly transfer of power.

"The State of Israel is above all political consideration. I wish Netanyahu success for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel," Lapid said.