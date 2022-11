The final results of the election for the 25th Knesset at the end of the counting of the ballots give the right-wing bloc a majority of 64 seats.

The Meretz party did not receive enough votes to clear the electoral threshold and will not return to the Knesset.

In the final count, the right-wing bloc lost one seat, which Yisrael Beytenu picked up at the expense of United Torah Judaism.