With 93.3% of the votes counted, the Netanyahu bloc has maintained its 65 seats while the opposition has 50.

The Likud has 32 seats, Yesh Atid - 24, Religious Zionism - 14, the National Unity party - 12, Shas - 11, United Torah Judaism - 8, Yisrael Beitenu - 5, Ra'am - 5, Hadash-Ta'al - 5 and 4 for Labor.

Meretz remains below the voting threshold.