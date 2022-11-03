According to reports in Israel Hayom, while top officials in the police force are avoiding the topic of who will be appointed as the next Minister of Internal Security, closed conversations about the possibility that MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will be appointed to the position have elicited divided opinions.

"In the police, we should pray that he will take the position," one of the police chiefs told the newspaper recently and added: "Only he will be able to restrain extremist groups, contradicting everything people have said about him." On the other hand, others have stated that: "entrusting internal security to someone who was previously considered a terror to the police, and was convicted of supporting a terrorist organization and inciting to racism, is like sticking a bone in the throat of the law enforcement system."