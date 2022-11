Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who carried out the Parkland school shooting, was formally sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer imposed the statutorily mandated sentence, according to CNN, ordering Cruz, 24, to serve a life sentence with no possibility of parole for each of the 17 counts of murder to which he had pleaded guilty, with the sentences to run consecutively.