Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Wednesday evening with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The two discussed the terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria and the efforts of the defense establishment to combat them. The two also discussed the Iranian aggression in the Middle East and the issue of the supply of Iranian drones for use in the war in Ukraine and emphasized the need to continue to act against Iran.

The two also discussed the progress in supplying the Arrow 3 missile defense system to Germany and agreed to continue advancing the process as soon as possible.



