Dr. Alon Shwartz, director of the trauma department at Shaare Tzedek Hospital, where the IDF officer who was wounded in today's car ramming near Modi'in told Galei Tzahal that: "His life is not in danger. He is still in the operating room, sedated and ventilated. We might be able to wake him up later in the day or tomorrow. He arrived with a serious leg injury and a large loss of blood."