Israel's High Court rejected an appeal on behalf of Nasser Abu-Hamid, the terrorist behind the murders of Rabbi Binyamin and Talia Kahane, (H"YD) Gad Rajwan and other Israelis, ruling that the terrorist's prison term will not be shortened due to his deteriorating health conditions.

Attorney Ofir Steiner of Honenu said he was grateful for the verdict. "The suffering of the bereaved families outweighs the alleged suffering of the terrorist," he was quoted as saying.