After counting about 84% of the votes, it appears that the Arab Hadash-Ta'al party has passed the threshold. Meretz has moved farther from entering the Knesset, and currently stands at 3.2% of the vote. Balad is next with 3.05%.

Likud stands at 31 seats, Yesh Atid with 24, religious Zionism with 14, the National Camp 12, Shas with 12, United Torah Judaism with 8, Yisrael Beytenu has 5, Ra'am 5, and Labor 4.