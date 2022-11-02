Likud candidate Danny Danon referred to the demands of the Religious Zionism party in an interview on Galei Tzahal.

"We need to coordinate expectations and be realistic. It is legitimate to make demands, but not everyone comes out with what they want. We need to remember that the Likud is still the largest party - our coalition partners are important, but they're getting in under our leadership," he said.

To the question of whether the Likud will try to form a unity government [with Gantz], Danon replied: "The first thing that needs to be done is to form a national government that will run the country. After that, if there are those who are willing to sit with us, there is room to talk. The first thing we'll do is form a government with our partners who fought with us in the opposition."