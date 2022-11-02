Amit Segal of Channel 12 News reported that senior officials in the current coalition criticized Yair Lapid's conduct during his tenure as Prime Minister.

According to the sources, "Lapid conducted himself irresponsibly, did not know how to handle the [left-wing] bloc, did not look out for the interests of the Arab parties, and failed to implement inter-party agreements."

"He conducted himself like a cannibalistic pig whose goal was to eliminate other parties to gain votes and [the elections are a reflection of that]," they said.