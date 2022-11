MK Miki Zohar of the Likud told Channel 12 News that after receiving the Likud is ready to return to power after getting the confidence of the citizens of Israel.

According to Zohar, governing is like a "building", and the main foundation for the building is the enactment of a Supreme Court override clause in which a majority of 61 MKs would be able to overrule a court decision.

The Likud was quick to repudiate Zohar's statement, however.