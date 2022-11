Channel 12 News published an updated exit poll as true results come in:

Likud - 30 seats

Yesh Atid - 24

Religious Zionist Party - 14

National Unity - 11

Shas - 10

United Torah Judaism - 7

Labor - 5

Ra'am - 5

Yisrael Beytenu - 5

Meretz - 4

Hadash-Ta'al - 4

Balad - 0

Jewish Home - 0

Blocs:

Netanyahu bloc - 61

Current coalition - 54

