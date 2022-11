Turkey's Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Monday that Moscow should re-evaluate the suspension of its participation in a UN-brokered deal that restored grain exports from Ukraine.

The grain export deal was brokered between Moscow and Kyiv by the UN and Turkey in July. Russia, however, pulled out of the deal on Saturday for an "indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee the safety of civilian ships" after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.