Defense Minister Benny Gantz says that there is no danger that any of the left-center bloc parties in the current coalition will not pass the voting threshold.

"Out of the smaller parties, everyone on the left is safe of passing the threshold. There are those on the right - the Jewish Home and maybe others - who aren't close to the threshold and I assume that these are votes that will go to waste," Gantz said in an interview to 103FM Radio.