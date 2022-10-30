After thorough tests and work that continued over the past month, the exit ramp to Hashalom Interchange from Ayalon Highway South will open tonight at midnight to full traffic.

The ramp will open at the end of the assessment of the situation and after examining all the results of the comprehensive tests, in which the fear of the formation of additional sinkholes and abnormal flows along the ground route has been ruled out.

The exit ramp to Hahalom Interchange towards Ayalon South will open tonight, while continuing monitoring and control in the area, with the aim of enabling safe travel for all road users.