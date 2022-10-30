The police are asking for the public's help in their search for Aviah Kofman, 14 years old, a resident of Efrat in Gush Etzion. The girl was last seen in Efrat at 14:00 today (Sunday) when she left her house.

She is described as having a slim build, light skin tone, height 1.50, red hair, and wearing a olive green shirt, and black skirt.

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts or who may assist in locating her, is asked to call the Israel Police Etzion Station at 026544444, or the police's 100 hotline.