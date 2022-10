The son of Ronen Hanania, who was murdered in Kiryat Arba last night, urged the public to attend his father's funeral.

"My father was a man of kindness, a man of love and good deeds, who loved and helped everyone. He was a man of peace. He was murdered yesterday by a vile man; a despicable murderer. I want everyone to remember my father and who he was, and come honor him at 4:00 p.m. at the Har HaMenuchot cemetery (Givat Shaul) in Jerusalem," he said.