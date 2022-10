Eliyahu Liebman, head of the Kiryat Arba Council, attacked Defense Minister Gantz in an interview on radio 103FM for the decision to open the barrier through which the terrorist who carried out last night's attack entered the city.

"The Minister of Defense doesn't care about us - and it cost human lives tonight. The terrorist entered with his vehicle through the open barrier. We were warned that opening it would lead to the shedding of Jewish blood," Liebman said.