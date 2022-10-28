MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) appealed to Defense Minister Gantz and Chief of Staff Kochavi, demanding to investigate why news was spread about an attack on IDF soldiers on Mount Hebron which, according to videos published since then, may not have happened at all.

MK Raz commented: "The distance between the things as published in the IDF spokesperson's announcement and as seen by watching the published videos is enormous. I call on the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff to investigate how such a message came out without the things being examined in depth."