The majority of the Israeli public, 55% according to Kan, define themselves as right-wing. Another 28% would call themselves centrists, and only 11% leftists (the rest did not want to define themselves).

Despite this, the group known as the "right-wing bloc" was unable to achieve a decision in the last elections and is having trouble achieving it this time as well.

The obvious conclusion is that for at least some people, the division into political right and left is a secondary consideration for voting, compared to other considerations.