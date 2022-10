The Likud has notified Ayelet Shaked that if she quits the Knesset race, they will make sure she is accepted back into the right-wing bloc, as reported by Dafna Lial.

Shaked said in response: "I'm already on the right, I have no other home. Netanyahu can also see the polls in which I'm gaining strength. Together we will establish a stable right-wing government for the next four years."