In an interview on Galei Tzahal, Minister of Public Security, Omer Bar-Lev referred to police preparations ahead of Election Day.

"Unfortunately, there are many warnings of attacks on the day itself, but police are preparing to the maximum degree. We are starting from the assumption that the threats are real, and officers will be deployed throughout the country. Let's not forget that they also have to maintain the rules of engagement," said Bar-Lev.