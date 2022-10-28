According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, "A shooting attack from a passing vehicle at a military post near the city of Nablus occurred a short time ago. An IDF force that was on duty in the area identified two suspicious vehicles in the area and fired at them, direct hits were detected. There were no casualties among our forces."

The statement also said that during searches at the scene, several bullet casings were found. IDF troops are searching for additional suspects in the area.