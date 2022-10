Noam party leader MK Avi Maoz reacts to Minister Markev Michaeli's statement that "Rabin was murdered in a political assassination with the cooperation of Netanyahu."

"When there are no buyers for the commodity called the Labor Party, the incitement against the right-wing camp and its leader. Even this incitement, which joins the constant incitement against the Jewish state, will not help it pass the electoral threshold," said Maoz.