MK Abir Kara announced this evening (Thursday) that he intends to run for the Knesset and not withdraw his candidacy.

"A survey by the Jewish Home testified that my departure would push Ayelet Shaked above the electoral threshold, but as far as I'm concerned, there is a need for voices in the Knesset to fight politicians who represent their own interests, not promises of ministerial positions."

"We have surprising momentum, we will not join the Jewish Home," said Kara.