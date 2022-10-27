Likud MK Miri Regev slammed Ayelet Shaked in an interview on Channel 2 News.

"If Ayelet Shaked does not pass the threshold and destroys the right-wing, there is no doubt she's doing it out of egotistical reasons. She was part of the first Palestinian-Israeli government," accused Regev.

Regarding the proposal to ammend the judicial system, Regev said: "There is no intention that this law will apply to closed cases pertaining to Benjamin Netanyahu. If they dare do this to Netanyahu, imagine what they would do to everyday citizens."

