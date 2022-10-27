A senior official in the American administration told Israel Hayom that despite widespread riots throughout Iran and contrary to expectations that it would want to restart negotiations to return to the 2015 Nuclear Deal, the Tehran has so far not appealed to Washington, and is not likely to do so anytime soon either.

"There has been no message from Iran regarding its desire to resume talks," said the official, adding that Iran presented two demands that it knows the US does not intend to comply with. One of these is a guarantee that in the future the US will not withdraw from the agreement again. He explained that the current administration does not have the ability to bind future US governments.