US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, was interviewed this morning on Galei Tzahal in the wake of President Herzog's visit to Washington.

"President Biden is happy to host President Herzog. He likes him very much personally, and of course he talked about the strong relationship between the US and Israel. It was definitely a successful visit," said Nides, adding that: "The United States, and I personally, care about Israel's security. We are concerned about both the violence on the Palestinian side and settler violence, but I am not comparing the two."