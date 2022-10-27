Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is currently in Ankara on an official visit, will meet on Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at 3:30 p.m., at the President's residence. This meeting is in addition to the planned meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar at the Ministry of Defense.

This is the first meeting of a defense minister with his counterpart and with political officials in Turkey after more than a decade. As part of the meetings, Defense Minister Gantz will renew the official security relations between the countries.